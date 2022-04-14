Advertisement

Fatality crash reported Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 near Lebo

A fatality crash occurred Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 in Coffey County, about four miles east of Lebo, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating a fatality crash that occurred Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 in Coffey County.

The crash was reported at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday on northbound I-35, about four miles east of Lebo.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on I-35 when it left the right -- or south -- side of the roadway and struck a bridge post. I-35 at that location takes motorists in an east-west direction.

After striking the bridge post, the vehicle came to rest in the right ditch.

Additional details, including the number of fatality victims and the type of vehicle that crashed, weren’t available as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

