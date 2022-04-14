Crews respond to explosion, fire at Haven gas plant

HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: USD 312 Haven Schools says it is keeping students in place while firefighters work to respond to the fire and explosion at the gas plant in town. The district said parents can come to pick up their students, but students will be bussed as normal when the time comes.

Firefighters are responding to a large explosion and fire at Haven Midstream (formerly the Tenawa Haven Gas plant), northwest of Wichita.

Reno County dispatchers say K-96 is closed east of Yoder and east of Haven.

The City of Haven says it is absolutely imperative that people avoid the area.

Those within Haven City limits are not being evacuated at this time. Evacuations at the Haven Steel plant.

INSANE VIDEO: Take a look at the fire from the gas plant near Haven. People reported hearing explosions. We know evacuations at Haven Steel are taking place. We’ll have more at 4,5 & 6 on @KWCH12 Credit: Stephanie Smith pic.twitter.com/dL43yQYlmV — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey) April 14, 2022

