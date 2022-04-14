African American Travel Conference visits Topeka with travel in mind

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The African American Travel Conference wrapped up their time in the Capital City.

The conference held a marketplace interview session Thursday, with the visiting travel planners talking one-on-one with Topeka entities about the possibilities available for visitors. The hope is that those planners will head back to their home cities, ready to bring their tour groups back to Topeka.

“All these travel planners from across the country come into a city like Topeka, discover the hospitality they didn’t know about, and then know that they can bring their groups back and have happy tours,” AATC President Charles Presley said.

Visit Topeka brought the conference to town to show off the city to the rest of the country.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.