Wednesday forecast: Much cooler today, freeze tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last night’s cold front, temperatures will be much cooler the rest of the week which includes tonight where most spots will be near or below freezing for Thursday morning temperatures.

For a complete recap of last night’s storms please watch the video with a lot of the severe weather staying out toward central KS, the rain held together for most of northeast KS to get at least 0.25″. While there might be a few spotty rain showers this morning, the next best chance of rain may not be until late Saturday night into Sunday. It’s not a great chance for rain but it’ll be something to monitor.

It was also very windy yesterday even before the storms developed and while the winds won’t be too bad for the next several days, almost everyday in the next week will have gusts near 20 mph with several days 25-30 mph.

Normal High: 66/Normal Low: 43 (WIBW)

Today: Slight chance of rain this morning, most spots dry. Decreasing clouds late. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds become light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds W 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Highs remain in the 60s Friday but depending how much cloud cover there is will depend on how warm it will get.

Temperatures do cool down for the weekend and with a slight chance of rain and more cloud cover on Sunday, it will be cooler than Saturday.

Models continue to differ on temperatures next work week but both agree on at least a chance of rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. One model does indicate a round of rain during the day Tuesday so this will be fine-tuned if needed in the coming days as well.

Taking Action:

Patchy drizzle/light rain possible this morning for some areas. Won’t amount to much. Freeze warning for areas along and northwest of the turnpike tonight. Cover up or bring inside any sensitive plants you might have. Keep in mind this warning may be expanded if it looks like areas southeast of the turnpike will be colder. A low chance for rain on Easter Sunday, at this time it won’t be heavy or widespread and lightning is not expected to accompany the rain.

