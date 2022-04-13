Advertisement

VIDEO: 68-year-old woman rescued after her car plunges off cliff

A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning. (Source: KABC)
By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California was rescued Wednesday morning after her car went over the side of a cliff in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, rescuers were called to assist a 68-year-old woman whose car went off the side of the road at about 7:20 a.m.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known but she was airlifted from the scene in a helicopter for medical attention, according to emergency crews.

Police did not immediately release the details on how the woman’s car ended up at the bottom of the hill.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

