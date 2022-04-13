Advertisement

Vandals strike Carbondale city property, police investigate

Carbondale police investigate after bathrooms are vandalized on April 13, 2022.
Carbondale police investigate after bathrooms are vandalized on April 13, 2022.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Vandals have struck Carbondale city property once again and police are on the scene.

The Carbondale Police Department says vandals have again struck city property - this time in the bathrooms.

CPD said the vandalism happened sometime overnight between April 12 and 13 and officers have diligently investigated.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call Carbondale Police at 785-836-7377.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70

Latest News

FILE
$2.55 million headed to Kansas rural health care facilities to help protect against COVID-19
Lawrence police are looking for this truck involved in a catalytic converter theft from LMH...
Lawrence PD warn of sawing sound underneath cars as catalytic converter thefts rise
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie Co. deputies search for woman with dog who allegedly bit man while jogging
Nearly $7 million in state grants headed to Constitution Hall, Topeka Zoo