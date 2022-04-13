Vandals strike Carbondale city property, police investigate

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Vandals have struck Carbondale city property once again and police are on the scene.

The Carbondale Police Department says vandals have again struck city property - this time in the bathrooms.

CPD said the vandalism happened sometime overnight between April 12 and 13 and officers have diligently investigated.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call Carbondale Police at 785-836-7377.

