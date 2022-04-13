TPS celebrates Native American culture on Indigenous Family Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka students were able to celebrate Native American culture Tuesday night.

Topeka Public Schools hosted its Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School. The event featured games, dancing, Native American food, and artwork from local Native American artists.

Organizers say it’s also a great learning opportunity for the students in attendance.

“This program is so important,” Amy Miner, Summer Coordinator for USD 501 Native American Student Services Program, said. “Our young Native American students need to find their heritage and their culture, and they need the tools to succeed. Part of their culture and heritage is embedded in that success.”

Various Indigenous organizations, including Prairie Band Social Services and Haskell University, gave informational presentations as well.

