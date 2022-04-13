Topeka Public Schools says no credible threat found from social media comments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Social media comments circulated Tuesday about a reported threat to a Topeka high school, but USD 501 officials say it is unfounded.

Several parents contacted 13 NEWS, concerned about reports a threat had been made involving Topeka West High School.

13 NEWS reached out to the district. Director of Instructional Services Dr. Aarion Gray said there is no credible threat against students or staff.

“Any concerning social media comment has been investigated and no credible threat was found by law enforcement and school officials,” he told 13 NEWS via email. “However, as we assure parents that school is safe, our SRO police officers that monitor our schools will be at Topeka West as we greet families throughout the day (Wednesday).”

Dr. Gray said any person found to be involved in inappropriate social media posts would be addressed.

