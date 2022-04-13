Advertisement

Topeka Police responding to incident in SW Topeka

TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating the scene of an incident in Southwest Topeka.

Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd. Shawnee Co. Dispatch said the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. TPD wasn’t able to provide any further details yet.

13 NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.

