Three suffer serious injuries in car-truck crash in Marion County

PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car and truck collided Tuesday morning on a Marion County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on US-50 highway, about a mile west of Peabody.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that a 2007 Lincoln Town Car was eastbound on US-50 when it crossed the center-line and collided with a 2002 Sterling Acterra truck, which was traveling west on the highway.

Three occupants in the Lincoln Town Car were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries.

They were identified as Lakisha Reed, 41, who was driving the Lincoln Town Car; Tiffany Mayson, 39; and Rakesh Davis, 39, all of Wichita.

The patrol said Reed and Mayson were wearing their seat belts, while Davis wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Sterling truck, Joel Hayes, 81, of Florence, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hayes, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

