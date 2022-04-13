Three arrested in Concordia for child abuse, child endangerment warrants

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia Police have arrested three residents for child abuse and child endangerment warrants.

The Concordia Police Department says around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, officers were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of E 19th St.

After a resulting investigation, officers said they arrested Clayton Holt, 49, of Concordia, for Aggravated Assault and on a Cloud County District Court warrant for child abuse.

Two days earlier, just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, officers said they stopped a vehicle near E 11th and Archer St. for a traffic violation.

After that investigation, officers said they arrested Natasha Bess, 26, on a Cloud Co. warrant for Endangering a child.

During this incident, officers said they also arrested Justin Willis, 50, of Concordia, on a Cloud Co. warrant for Child Abuse.

All three suspects were taken to the Cloud Co. Law Enforcement Center.

