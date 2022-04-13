Advertisement

Three arrested in Concordia for child abuse, child endangerment warrants

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia Police have arrested three residents for child abuse and child endangerment warrants.

The Concordia Police Department says around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, officers were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of E 19th St.

After a resulting investigation, officers said they arrested Clayton Holt, 49, of Concordia, for Aggravated Assault and on a Cloud County District Court warrant for child abuse.

Two days earlier, just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, officers said they stopped a vehicle near E 11th and Archer St. for a traffic violation.

After that investigation, officers said they arrested Natasha Bess, 26, on a Cloud Co. warrant for Endangering a child.

During this incident, officers said they also arrested Justin Willis, 50, of Concordia, on a Cloud Co. warrant for Child Abuse.

All three suspects were taken to the Cloud Co. Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70

Latest News

Topeka hit-and-run
Police investigate hit-and-run crash early Wednesday near downtown Topeka
Topeka house fire
Early-morning house fire causes estimated $125,000 damage to house northeast of Topeka
Taylor Morris
RCPD searches for man who failed to appear for crimes including cruelty to animals, aggravated domestic battery
2022 Kansas Mental Health Summit at the Townsite Tower Ballroom.
Hundreds register for Kansas’ first Mental Health Summit