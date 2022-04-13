Students return to class after deadly stabbing at Northeast Middle School

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after Northeast Middle School was placed on lockdown and dismissed early, students were back in the hallways and the classrooms.

“I have to get up and think about if I take my kids to school, what is going to happen? Are they going to be safe?” said one concerned NEM parent.

That was a feeling felt by many parents today after the tragic incident that occurred yesterday.

Police said they were called to Northeast Middle School for a cutting call just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When authorities arrived at the school, they found 14-year-old Manuel Guzman suffering from an apparent stabbing wound inside a bathroom.

Manuel was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but passed away hours later.

Police did arrest a male student in connection with the stabbing. They have not identified him, but he has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Some parents say it is on them, as grown-ups, to prevent these tragic situations from happening.

“It’s the adults that have to get everything under control for them,” a concerned parent said. “It’s not them. It’s us.”

That’s a statement Lisa Mizell, President and CEO of the Child Protection Center, agrees with.

“I have a personal bias that, in society, we are not teaching children how to deal with conflict,” said Mizell.

Mizell said that’s part of the reason she believes they’ve seen such a huge increase in violent crime involving youth.

Along with being victims of violent crimes, Mizell said kids are witnessing more of these incidents.

“It’s a trauma,” she said. “It’s a mark that that child will leave with them forever.”

That is why she said it’s more and more important for parents to step up and get involved.

“Make sure that you are open to communicating with them, so that they know if they’ve seen something or heard something or they just see something on TV that’s distressing, that they know that they can come to you and have the conversation,” said Mizell.

The school district says that they do have counselors available for students that need support.

