RCPD searches for man who failed to appear for crimes including cruelty to animals, aggravated domestic battery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley County are on the hunt for a man who failed to appear for his court dates for alleged crimes including cruelty to animals, aggravated domestic battery, a computer crime, and more.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are searching for Taylor Morris as he has multiple warrants for failure to appear out for his arrest.

RCPD said Morris stands at about 5-foot-7-inches and weighs about 150 pounds.

He is wanted for:

Failure to Appear - Computer Crime Theft Criminal Deprivation of Property

Failure to Appear - Cruelty to Animals Theft Criminal Damage to Property

Failure to Appear - Aggravated Domestic Battery Interference with Law Enforcement Officers



RCPD noted that the warrants hold a total bond of $20,000 for Morris.

If anyone sees Morris or knows where he may be, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

