Pottawatomie Co. deputies search for woman with dog who allegedly bit man while jogging

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. deputies are searching for a woman and her dog who allegedly bit a man as he was jogging on Sunday afternoon.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies have asked for the public’s help to find a dog and its female owner in the area of Green Valley Rd. in rural Manhattan.

Deputies said a man had reported he was jogging in the area of Green Valley Rd. and Nelson’s Ridge around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. He said he had been bit by a dog that was a light brown medium-sized mixed breed that weighed about 50 - 60 pounds.

Deputies noted that the dog was with a woman and two kids walking in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said it needs to speak with the woman who had been walking the dog.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 regarding case 2022-2325.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.