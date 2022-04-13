Advertisement

Police identify student dead in Northeast Middle School stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally-trafficked firearms.

