New online portal connects Kansans with internships at state agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online portal will connect Kansas college and high school students, veterans and adult learners with internships at state agencies.

On Wednesday, April 13, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the State of Kansas Internship Program online portal was launched. She said the website is a one-stop-shop for Kansans interested in internships for the State.

“This is a great opportunity for talent from across the state to gain the experience and training needed to step into the workforce,” Gov. Kelly said. “It is also an opportunity for our state agencies and boards to recruit, train, and retain talent to fill jobs that can become long-lasting and rewarding careers.”

With an expanded scope, dedicated program resources, and enhanced recruitment efforts, Kelly noted that the Program will reach students throughout the state, partner with educational institutions and help all agencies find, place and train interns.

“The State of Kansas Internship Program will assist prospective interns with finding the right fit for their interests based on the wide variety of career fields the state offers,” Secretary of Administration DeAngela Burns-Wallace said. “Interns will be exposed to the value of public service, and state agencies will gain the fresh perspective and energy that interns can bring.”

The Governor said the goal of the Program is to expose interns to public service and state operations, as well as to develop a pipeline for state recruitment.

“Research shows time and again that students who hold internships are more likely to gain full-time employment and earn more over the course of their career,” Jennifer Nigro, Director of Employer Relations and Internships for the University of Kansas, said. “Internships help students apply learning, expand skills, grow their networks, and explore career paths, all while building their resume. That’s why students across the University of Kansas are strongly encouraged, and in the School of Business now required, to complete at least one internship.”

Kelly said recruiting events have been scheduled at educational institutions throughout the state. She said interns will represent diverse demographics and could include undergraduate and graduate students, high school students, adult learners, transitioning military veterans, and post-retirement individuals. She noted that diversity will be a crucial piece of the recruitment effort.

“Work-based learning experiences and employer engagement are significant elements of the evidence-based JAG model,” Chuck Knapp, Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas President (JAG-K) and CEO, said. “We appreciate Governor Kelly’s support of JAG-K and the Department of Administration’s partnership in enhancing internship opportunities for our students across the state.”

The Governor said internship opportunities will be offered year-round and the first professional development events will begin in June.

Those interested in state internships can view openings and apply HERE.

