Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70

Latest News

Topeka hit-and-run
Police investigate hit-and-run crash early Wednesday near downtown Topeka
Topeka house fire
Early-morning house fire causes estimated $125,000 damage to house northeast of Topeka
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.
Donkey on the loose shot and killed after deputies failed to corral it, authorities say