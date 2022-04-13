Nearly $7 million in state grants headed to Constitution Hall, Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $7 million in BASE Grants from the Department of Commerce is headed to the Capital City for improvements to Constitution Hall and the Topeka Zoo.

On Wednesday, April 13, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced the recipients of its 2022 Building a Stronger Economy grants, which include two Topeka attractions.

The grants are authorized by the SPARK Executive Committee and are meant to support infrastructure developments and to address economic development chances statewide in order to expand Kansas’s base of businesses and residents. Thirty-five grants were awarded, which included two to Shawnee Co. which will receive a combined $6.75 million.

Visit Topeka said Constitution Hall, the historic Free State capitol in the Capital City, was awarded $3.75 million to allow the Friends of the Free State Capitol to renovate the oldest building in the city. Renovations would restore the structure and provide museum-quality exhibition space, as well as preserve an important piece of the Sunflower State’s history.

“This is a fantastic day for Topeka, and for the people of Kansas,” said David Beck, chair of the Friends of the Free State Capitol. “Constitution Hall represents the ideals our state was founded on. Here in 1855, representatives of the Free State Kansas government wrote the Topeka Constitution banning slavery in the future state of Kansas. This building also served a vital role as the southern terminus of the Lane Trail, an important route for the Underground Railroad leading people to freedom in the North. This funding will preserve the legacy of those people who fought for freedom in Kansas and will allow us to shine a light on our city’s pursuit of civil rights and social justice for years to come.”

Downtown Topeka, Inc., President Rhiannon Friedman noted that the investment will bring nearly $4 million and thousands of visitors to the core of downtown.

“Downtown Topeka is thrilled to see this progress,” said Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. “This represents nearly $4 million dollars in capital investment into our downtown core, and not only preserves an important historic building but creates a compelling new attraction on Kansas Avenue that will bring thousands of visitors to our community and introduce them to the amenities and opportunities our downtown offers.”

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center said it will also receive $3 million for the Friends of the Zoo to complete infrastructure on a new giraffe experience, expand parking on the southwest side of the zoo and complete other infrastructure projects which could include an event lawn and fire department access drive.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “The BASE Grant provides funding for critical infrastructure needs that will add economic growth to local communities and throughout the state. The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has experienced phenomenal growth over the past few years,” Wiley continues. “We can’t wait to show people what is coming next.”

The Zoo noted that the grant requires a 25% match. It said half will be disbursed in 2022 and the other half will disburse in 2023. It said it anticipates the projects to be completed by the end of summer 2023.

Additionally, Visit Topeka said the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority was awarded $1 million for site prep work at the Topeka Regional Airport.

