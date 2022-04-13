Advertisement

More than 100 learning more about Crime Scene preservation in MHK

More than 100 learning more about Crime Scene preservation in MHK
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 crime scene investigators, officers, fire fighters, and students from across Kansas are learning about the importance of crime scene preservation.

The Kansas Division of the International Association for Identification is hosting their annual Educational Conference at Manhattan’s Bluemont Hotel.

To start the conference, a case study of a crime scene was presented with questions being asked of attendees, regarding what details they noticed in different pictures.

On Wednesday, they will participate in a tabletop exercise, using what they learned on Tuesday to determine what steps they would take to properly document the scene.

“We have different levels of experience in this room, some are beginning some are very senior, but I hope everybody can come out with something…something new.” KDIAI board president, Rebecca Vincent says.

“You should be able to have a much better grasp than before, on how to preserve evidence, how to collect evidence, document, as well as go through the whole court process.” KDIAI board 2nd vice president, CSI Wade Cherms says.

The conference wraps up on Wednesday after a full day of interactive lectures and work sessions.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
All hazards still exist however large hail remains the primary hazard. Greatest chance for...
Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, severe weather this evening
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby

Latest News

Almost 200 acres burned in SE Riley County, fire mostly contained
Almost 200 acres burned in SE Riley County, fire mostly contained
Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644 Tuesday morning to designate the Sandhill Plum as...
Thanks to these Sabetha kids, the Sandhill Plum is our official state fruit
Almost 200 acres burned in SE Riley County, fire mostly contained
Gretel Valadez is a super 5th grader at State Street Elementary.
Ballet Star and Good Kid balances her dancing with her school work
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
Topeka Police responding to incident in SW Topeka