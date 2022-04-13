More than 100 learning more about Crime Scene preservation in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 crime scene investigators, officers, fire fighters, and students from across Kansas are learning about the importance of crime scene preservation.

The Kansas Division of the International Association for Identification is hosting their annual Educational Conference at Manhattan’s Bluemont Hotel.

To start the conference, a case study of a crime scene was presented with questions being asked of attendees, regarding what details they noticed in different pictures.

On Wednesday, they will participate in a tabletop exercise, using what they learned on Tuesday to determine what steps they would take to properly document the scene.

“We have different levels of experience in this room, some are beginning some are very senior, but I hope everybody can come out with something…something new.” KDIAI board president, Rebecca Vincent says.

“You should be able to have a much better grasp than before, on how to preserve evidence, how to collect evidence, document, as well as go through the whole court process.” KDIAI board 2nd vice president, CSI Wade Cherms says.

The conference wraps up on Wednesday after a full day of interactive lectures and work sessions.

