Advertisement

Man suspected of drug distribution arrested Tuesday in Osage County

Jorge Santana-Ramirez, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Tuesday morning in connection...
Jorge Santana-Ramirez, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with drug distribution after a traffic stop in Osage County, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested in connection with drug distribution Tuesday morning after a traffic stop in Osage County, according to KVOE Radio.

An Osage County sheriff’s deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near the Melvern exit, KVOE reported.

The arrested man was identified as Jorge Santana-Ramirez, 42, of Kansas City, Kan.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said Santana-Ramirez was booked into jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional details, including a court date for Santana-Ramirez, weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
All hazards still exist however large hail remains the primary hazard. Greatest chance for...
Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, severe weather this evening
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash was reported early Wednesday near N.E. Crane and Jefferson on the north...
Crash reported early Wednesday near downtown Topeka
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
House fire reported early Wednesday northeast of Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Three people suffered serious injuries after a car and truck collided Tuesday morning just west...
Three suffer serious injuries in car-truck crash in Marion County