Man suspected of drug distribution arrested Tuesday in Osage County

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested in connection with drug distribution Tuesday morning after a traffic stop in Osage County, according to KVOE Radio.

An Osage County sheriff’s deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near the Melvern exit, KVOE reported.

The arrested man was identified as Jorge Santana-Ramirez, 42, of Kansas City, Kan.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said Santana-Ramirez was booked into jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional details, including a court date for Santana-Ramirez, weren’t immediately available.

