Man stabbed in the foot Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were investigating an aggravated battery Tuesday in Manhattan after authorities said a man was stabbed in the foot.

The incident was reported around 12:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Thurston Street. The location was about two blocks east of the Kansas State University campus.

According to Riley County police officials, a 38-year-old man reported that an unknown male stabbed him in the foot.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s extent of injuries or his condition.

No arrests had been reported as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

