Lawrence PD warn of sawing sound underneath cars as catalytic converter thefts rise

Officers search for truck involved in theft from LMH parking lot
Lawrence police are looking for this truck involved in a catalytic converter theft from LMH...
Lawrence police are looking for this truck involved in a catalytic converter theft from LMH Health parking lot on March 22, 2022.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence police have warned of the sound of a saw coming from underneath a car as catalytic converter thefts rise.

The Lawrence Police Department took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to impart some wisdom to the community about car repairs.

“If you see someone under a car and hear the sound of a power saw, that’s probably bad -- so call us!” LPD posted.

Officers said they have seen a lot more catalytic converter thefts as of late, with the primary target being Toyotas and Hondas.

LPD noted that the Prius has two catalytic converters and it has seen several of those.

Officers also said they are searching for the pictured truck which had been involved in a catalytic converter theft in the LMH Health parking lot around just after 9 p.m. on March 22.

