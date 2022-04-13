Kansas National Guard warns of USAA imposter scam after two of its own fall prey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two of its own have fallen prey, the Kansas National Guard has warned residents of a USAA imposter scam.

The Kansas National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wings says two of its own have been affected in the past week by a scam that impersonates someone at USAA. In this scam, it said the fraudster will try to gain access to personal information by claiming they are with the military banking system.

The National Guard said a common example is when a fraudster spoofs the 800 number and calls members, which means the phone number that shows up appears to be from the bank. The fraudster then impersonates an employee - often a fraud prevention specialist.

During the conversation, the National Guard said the fraudster will ask for a member’s login information, a PIN, a one-time code, or a password to confirm the customer’s identity to review the charges. The information is then used to gain access to the member’s account.

“USAA will never call you and ask for your logon information, which is your PIN, one-time code, password or social security number,” said Mike Slaugh, executive director of Enterprise Financial Crime Prevention.

If anyone receives an unexpected call from someone who asks for login information, the National Guard said to hang up and contact USAA directly at 1-800-531-8722.

Additionally, USAA has recommended all members use multifactor authentication for an extra layer of protection.

While the calls have been focused on USAA, the National Guard said the information should be used to safeguard all bank accounts.

Coyotes, At the 190th I have heard of at least 2 Coyotes in the past week be affected by the USAA Imposter Scam. In... Posted by 190th Air Refueling Wing - Kansas Air National Guard on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

