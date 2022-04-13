Hundreds register for Kansas’ first Mental Health Summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 600 people including Chief judges from each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts gather to continue conversations on mental health in the justice system.

More than 600 registered to attend the 2022 Kansas Mental Health Summit at Townsite Tower in downtown Topeka. According to their website, that included judges, legislators, attorneys, court services officers, community corrections officers, representatives from the executive branch, mental and medical health disciplines, law enforcement, first responders, and community leadership. It shows people from outside the state registered to be there as well (Colorado, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, and Washington).

Summit Planning Committee Chairperson, Judge Robert Wonnell (Johnson Co. Division 6), said local jails and detention centers are the largest providers of mental health services, for both adults and children, in the country.

He was inspired to organize the statewide summit after attending a similar regional summit put on by a national judicial task force involving the national center for state courts, the conference of chief justices, the conference of state court administrators, and the state justice institute in South Dakota in 2019.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert, Governor Laura Kelly, Senate President Ty Masterson, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman provided opening remarks.

Miami-Dade County Judge Steven Leifman opened the summit Wednesday morning speaking on how they were able to cost-effective solutions for those with mental illness. He showed a video from a 2006 news story showing the jail overflow of mentally ill individuals crammed in jail cells.

He said he came to this summit because it’s not just judges like him looking to enact something, but several people from varying backgrounds that have the power to create the change.

