House fire reported early Wednesday northeast of Topeka

An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road, just north of Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday just northeast of Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 6:21 a.m. at a residence in the 4400 block of N.E. Meriden Road.

Initial reports indicated everyone had made it out of the house when crews arrived.

Flames were present at the home when Soldier Township Fire Department crews arrived on the scene.

