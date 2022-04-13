House fire reported early Wednesday northeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday just northeast of Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 6:21 a.m. at a residence in the 4400 block of N.E. Meriden Road.

Initial reports indicated everyone had made it out of the house when crews arrived.

Flames were present at the home when Soldier Township Fire Department crews arrived on the scene.

