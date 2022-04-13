Advertisement

Hornets baseball wins on walk-off grand slam

Emporia State's baseball team celebrated after winning on a walk-off grand slam home run on...
Emporia State's baseball team celebrated after winning on a walk-off grand slam home run on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
By Mitchel Summers
Apr. 12, 2022
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State shortstop Dylan Werries handed the Hornets a 11-10 win over Pittsburg State on a walk-off grand slam.

Coming into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Hornets trailed by five runs. Right fielder Sam Chaput made the first dent in the lead courtesy a two-run home run. ESU was behind 10-7.

The bases were quickly loaded for Werries, who took the pitch all the way over the center field wall. His team mauled him at home plate in celebration of the come from behind victory.

Emporia State (15-23, 9-15 in MIAA) will next host Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle from April 14-16 at Glennen Field.

