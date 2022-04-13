Advertisement

Emporia Police search for suspect vehicle in catalytic converter thefts

Emporia police need help to identify this vehicle which is suspected to have been involved in catalytic converter thefts on April 13, 2022.
Emporia police need help to identify this vehicle which is suspected to have been involved in catalytic converter thefts on April 13, 2022.(Emporia Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia police need the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in recent catalytic converter thefts from five separate parking lots.

The Emporia Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find those responsible for recent thefts of catalytic converters - a part of the vehicle’s exhaust designed to reduce pollutants and toxic gas. The converters are made out of valuable metals and are often sold as scrap metal which makes it attractive to thieves coupled with its ability to be easily removed.

EPD said it has taken several reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the western part of the city in the past 48 hours. It said the thefts are believed to have happened overnight on Monday, April 12, and early Tuesday morning, April 13.

Officers said the thefts occurred in the following lots:

  • USD 253 Bus Barn
  • John North Ford
  • Clint Bowyer Autoplex
  • Mel’s Tire
  • Furniture Loft

The Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle in these cases.

EPD said the best thing to do to prevent the crime is to park vehicles in a garage. If a garage is not available, residents should park as close to their home as possible and leave an outside light on. If street parking is a must, it said to ensure the car is parked in a well-lit space with plenty of traffic.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact EPD at 620-343-4225 or the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

