Education Commissioner Watson publicly apologizes for insensitive comments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson apologized this week for offensive comments he made in February.

Watson told a story during an online teaching conference in which he told his cousins 40 years ago that they should be more scared of “Indians raiding the town” than tornadoes in Kansas, and joked about their ignorance on the matter.

In a State Education Board meeting yesterday, Watson took the time to apologize for the comments. He said he recognizes that he hurt many of the people he works to serve.

“Several weeks ago when I was speaking at a conference, I really let some people down, and hurt people, with some things that I said about an event long time ago. As I was reflecting back what my sincere apologies are, is that the very people and groups of kids that I try to uplift every day: I failed to do so on that occasion. So it made me reflect about that, you know, we’re going to have a great opportunity over the next couple of weeks to do some remarkable things with people, and really do that work.”

Watson submitted his resignation after the comments amid many calls for his job, even from Gov. Laura Kelly. But, the Board of Education voted to reject his resignation, instead giving Watson a one-month suspension.

You can see the full meeting here.

