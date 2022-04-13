Country Stampede to welcome new Overland Park-based ticketing partner in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede will welcome a new Overland Park-based ticketing partner in 2023.

TicketSmarter says on Wednesday, April 13, it became the official Ticket Resale Marketplace of the Country Stampede - the Midwest’s largest country music festival - and through the agreement, attendees will be given a safe and secure way to resell their tickets.

The marketplace noted that fans often purchase multiple-day and single-day tickets well in advance of the show, and some end up needing to relist their tickets based on the artist lineup, camping availability, and other schedule conflicts. It said its easy-to-use online platform will help fans who need to resell those tickets.

TicketSmarter said it will also take over as Country Stampede’s official ticketing partner in 2023.

“Being able to provide an essential service to customers of Country Stampede is what TicketSmarter is all about,” TicketSmarter CEO, Jeff Goodman said. “The resale link will be much easier for fans who have previously tried to sell tickets they couldn’t use through social media or other platforms. TicketSmarter is also looking forward to working with Country Stampede customers through their annual renewal process and then fully taking over as the Official Ticketing Partner for the summer 2023 event.”

In 2022 TicketSmarter said Country Stampede will kick off with the Tequila Comisario Pre-Party for campers on July 13 featuring Colt Ford. Walker Hayes will headline Thursday night, Jake Owen on Friday and Kid Rock will take the stage on Saturday. It said 16 other artists will also perform over the 3-day music festival leading up to each evening’s headliner.

TicketSmarter noted that Country Stampede has also added a second stage which will feature DJ Hish between mainstage acts and an after-party with artists each night following the headliner.

TicketSmarter said it is a national ticket resale marketplace with seats to more than 125,000 live events. The company has provided ticket resources to customers throughout the U.S. and is headquartered in Overland Park - less than an hour away from Heartland Motorsports Park, the home of Country Stampede.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.