City: Wrecking ball will move in on North Topeka building this week

The back of 911 N. Kansas Ave.
The back of 911 N. Kansas Ave.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite continued pleas from its co-owner, demolition is set to begin on a North Topeka building deemed unsafe by the city.

A city spokesperson says crews will bringing down 911 North Kansas Ave. Wednesday. A fence and barricades were placed around the building Tuesday in preparation.

Co-owner Dave Jackson has insisted the building is structurally sound. He sent another message to city council members ahead of their Tuesday night meeting, pleading with them to preserve the building.

“This decision was reached despite the fact that we were continuing to work on the building removing debris and reaching out to prospective operators/partners in developing the building for further use,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson added he believes demolition would cost nearly as much as constructing a steel frame building with metal roof on the site, which could be used as an open-air market. He said the city could loan the money, and the project could be done in three to four months.

He also said only a few NOTO owners want the building gone - not the many that has been claimed.

However, the council has said they gave Jackson every opportunity to make the needed improvements. Interim City Manager Bill Cochran repeated during Tuesday’s council meeting that demolition will begin Wednesday, and no council member voiced objection.

City records show the building has had 15 code violations since 2016.

