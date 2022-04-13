Advertisement

California lawmakers propose 4-day work week

California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOVR) - A California proposal to shorten the work week is gaining traction.

The measure would implement a four-day work week, dropping from 40 hours to 32 – and require overtime pay beyond that.

The four-day work week would apply to companies with 500 hundred employees or more.

California state Rep. Evan Low co-authored the bill.

“We’re hearing time and time again about greater worker flexibility. That’s what workers are demanding. And this provides us an opportunity to reimagine the workforce, uplifting the voice of workers while also helping to ensure that we can do the type of things in a more efficient manner, and also taking care of our families and our loved ones.”

Workers would still make the same amount of money, despite working less.

The California Chamber of Commerce has pushed back, saying the proposal would be a “job killer” by making hiring more expensive.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night

Latest News

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
AP source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks
Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest border security measure are slowing down the flow...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
Officials called Frank James a suspect in the Brooklyn shooting. (CNN: WABC, ARMEN ARMENIAN,...
GRAPHIC: Suspect named in NY subway shooting
FILE
New online portal connects Kansans with internships at state agencies