BINGO! Capper wins big from Prairie Band promotion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization got a boost in its bid to build abilities.

Representatives from Prairie Band Casino and Resort visited Capper Foundation Wednesday afternoon. They brought a check for $7,416.

Capper was the casino’s March partner to receive half of its bingo game sales. Prairie Band chooses a different non-profit for the promotion each month.

“We’re a big part of northeast Kansas - the tribe, the casino,” John Tuckwin, marketing director for Prairie Band Casino and Resort, said. “I think we’ve always wanted to stay involved in this community. This is our community, and to give back to this community - some of it comes back to us, too.”

The big winners are the children and adults with disabilities who receive services at capper.

“$7,500 makes a tremendous impact for our pediatric therapies, so our speech therapy, the occupational therapy and physical therapy, will be able to serve and support a lot of our children,” Zach Ahrens, Capper Foundation President and CEO, said.

Bingo players also could give directly to Capper.

Prairie Band’s April bingo partner is the Prairie Band Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.