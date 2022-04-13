Audit finds Kansas paid $193 million for residents in program who have not filed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report from the Kansas Medicaid Inspector General found the state is paying an excess of $193 million to health care providers for nearly 3,000 Kansans enrolled in a program who have not filed in over a year.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansas Medicaid Inspector General Steven D. Anderson released a report on Wednesday, April 13, which examines the Kansas Medicaid program.

AG Schmidt noted that the report found the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services - the agencies responsible for the administration of the home and community-based services program - lack an effective system to track the determination of beneficiaries in the HCBS program.

Schmidt said the report analyzed the program for 40 months between Jan. 1, 2018, and April 30, 2021. He said the number and types of findings in the audit indicate control weaknesses that could put Kansas waivers at risk.

In addition, the AG indicated the audit found the state had paid an excess of $193 million to organizations contracted to provide care for 2,854 Kansans who were enrolled in an HCBS waiver but did not have any HCBS claims filed on their behalf for a year or longer during the audit period.

Schmidt noted that the Office of Medicaid Inspector General is required by state law to make provisions to gather reports of fraud, waste, abuse and illegal acts in such programs from anyone who could possess such information.

The report was submitted to the AG, KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek, KDHE Medicaid Director Sarah Fertig, KDADS Secretary Laura Howard and members of the Robert G. Bob Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight.

To read the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.