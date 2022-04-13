Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for south Alabama 2-month-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.(ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/Gray news) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.

Officials say 2-month-old Messiah Richards was abducted. He was last seen near South Appletree in Dothan wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.(ALEA)

The abductors are believed to be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts or sees them is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
President Biden to visit North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday
Devin Page, 3 years old, was killed when a stray bullet shot through his home in Louisiana.
‘You don’t want this feeling’: 3-year-old killed by stray bullet while lying in bed
FILE
$2.55 million headed to Kansas rural health care facilities to help protect against COVID-19
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine