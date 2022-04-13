Almost 200 acres burned in SE Riley County, fire mostly contained

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire Crews were called out to a fire north of I-70 at mile marker 322 shortly after 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

The fire started near the Interstate and quickly moved north with the help of the wind.

Residents in the area were told to prepare to evacuate, but the fire was contained before evacuation was needed in Riley County.

Riley County Fire responded with 12 trucks and more than 20 firefighters. The fire burned nearly 200 acres before being contained.

Wabaunsee County Fire crews contained the Wabaunsee County portion of this fire.

4:00 PM 4/12/2022

A large, out-of-control grass fire is burning near I-70 in the southeast portion of Riley County. People in the area should monitor fire conditions and BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE IF CONDITIONS WORSEN. Please share this information with your neighbors. pic.twitter.com/w1GZPhXTk3 — Riley County Emergency Management/ Fire Dept (@RileyCountyEMFD) April 12, 2022

