Advertisement

Almost 200 acres burned in SE Riley County, fire mostly contained

Almost 200 acres burned in SE Riley County, fire mostly contained
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire Crews were called out to a fire north of I-70 at mile marker 322 shortly after 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

The fire started near the Interstate and quickly moved north with the help of the wind.

Residents in the area were told to prepare to evacuate, but the fire was contained before evacuation was needed in Riley County.

Riley County Fire responded with 12 trucks and more than 20 firefighters. The fire burned nearly 200 acres before being contained.

Wabaunsee County Fire crews contained the Wabaunsee County portion of this fire.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
All hazards still exist however large hail remains the primary hazard. Greatest chance for...
Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, severe weather this evening
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644 Tuesday morning to designate the Sandhill Plum as...
Thanks to these Sabetha kids, the Sandhill Plum is our official state fruit
Almost 200 acres burned in SE Riley County, fire mostly contained
Gretel Valadez is a super 5th grader at State Street Elementary.
Ballet Star and Good Kid balances her dancing with her school work
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
Topeka Police responding to incident in SW Topeka