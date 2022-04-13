Advertisement

All Riley Co. wildfires 100% contained Wednesday morning

A wildfire burns in the area of Baldwin Park Rd. in Riley Co. on April 12, 2022, as...
A wildfire burns in the area of Baldwin Park Rd. in Riley Co. on April 12, 2022, as firefighters attempt to extinguish it.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a week full of wildfires, storms have brought some much-needed relief to Riley Co. firefighters.

Riley County Fire District 1 took to Facebook on Wednesday morning, April 13, to notify the community all three wildfires had been officially fully contained.

Crews said they will continue to keep a close eye on the Baldwin Park Rd. Fire area as several dead tree falls are still smoldering. They said some light smoke is to be expected, however, residents should call the Fire Department if they see heavy smoke.

RCFD 1 said the Carlson Rd. Fire near Randolph remains contained. It said on Tuesday a small patch of grass flared up, but the rain overnight put it out.

Lastly, crews said the fire near I-70 mile marker 322 has also been fully contained.

The Fire District sent out a huge thank you to all those that helped. It said without the help of volunteers and neighboring agencies, the situation could have been much worse.

