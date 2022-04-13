$2.55 million headed to Kansas rural health care facilities to help protect against COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $2.55 million is headed to rural health care facilities in Kansas to help continue their fight to protect residents against COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Acting State Director for Rural Development in Kansas Dan Fischer announced on Wednesday, April 13, that $2.55 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants will benefit 10 rural communities in the Sunflower State.

The USDA noted that the grants will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities and buy medical supplies.

The Department said the following facilities have been awarded funding:

Cheyenne Co. Public Building Commission - $53,200 will go toward the purchase and installation of flooring and equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Saint Francis skilled nursing facility. The current flooring and dining furniture cannot withstand the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new required cleaning and sanitization standards. Over 9,000 square feet of carpet and laminate floors, as well as dining room tables and chairs, will be replaced.

Cloud Co. Health Center - $369,600 will go toward the purchase of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine. An on-site MRI service will provide faster diagnosis and treatment which will improve the quality of care.

Winfield Rest Haven Inc. - $307,600 will go toward reimbursement for lost revenues suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The skilled nursing home is open to all residents regardless of their ability to pay and the pandemic greatly reduced operating revenue for the facility.

Atchison Hospital Association - $414,800 will go toward reimbursement for lost revenue in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This facility provides in-patient, out-patient, emergency care and physician services to patients in the county and surrounding areas.

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center - $434,300 will go toward the purchase and installation of telehealth infrastructure and upgrade of health information systems. The critical access hospital has faced unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic.

Sumner Co. Hosptial District #1 - $91,100 will go toward the purchase of equipment and supplies to replace what was used during the pandemic, increase telehealth capabilities, purchase additional equipment and provide vaccinations and testing at the Caldwell facility. The project will allow the only hospital in the county to continue to provide health care protection and treatment for the pandemic and increase telehealth services.

Prairie Sunset Home Inc. - $74,600 will go toward reimbursement of the skilled nursing facility for lost revenues during the pandemic. The investment will also purchase supplies and equipment and improve information technology and telehealth capabilities to help the facility continue to fight COVID-19.

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center Inc. - $657,700 will go toward the purchase of medical equipment, medical vehicles and a pharmacy storage system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the hospital’s pandemic response.

Frankfort Community Care Home - $69,600 will go toward the reimbursement of lost revenue during the pandemic.

Sherman Co. Public Building Commission - $83,100 will go toward the purchase of equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and improve the quality of life for residents. This will include a digital screening system, air filtration machines and ceiling hoists for Topside Manor.

