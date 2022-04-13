22-year-old arrested for two alleged sexual assault incidents of 14-year-old days apart

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Pittsburg for two alleged sexual assault incidents which happened just days apart and involved a 14-year-old child.

The Pittsburg Police Department says on Friday, April 8, officers filed a report which involved the possible sexual assault of a 14-year-old. It said two separate incidents were reported to have happened at two different places within city limits - both happened at the end of March 2022, just days apart.

Detectives said they launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of Oscar Hernandez Lopez, 22, on Monday, April 11.

Lopez was booked into the Crawford Co. Jail for one count of rape and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He is being held without bond.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should report it to the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.

