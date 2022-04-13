Advertisement

22-year-old arrested for two alleged sexual assault incidents of 14-year-old days apart

Oscar Hernandez Lopez, 22
Oscar Hernandez Lopez, 22(Crawford County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Pittsburg for two alleged sexual assault incidents which happened just days apart and involved a 14-year-old child.

The Pittsburg Police Department says on Friday, April 8, officers filed a report which involved the possible sexual assault of a 14-year-old. It said two separate incidents were reported to have happened at two different places within city limits - both happened at the end of March 2022, just days apart.

Detectives said they launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of Oscar Hernandez Lopez, 22, on Monday, April 11.

Lopez was booked into the Crawford Co. Jail for one count of rape and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He is being held without bond.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should report it to the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70

Latest News

Topeka hit-and-run
Police investigate hit-and-run crash early Wednesday near downtown Topeka
Topeka house fire
Early-morning house fire causes estimated $125,000 damage to house northeast of Topeka
FILE
Three arrested in Concordia for child abuse, child endangerment warrants
Taylor Morris
RCPD searches for man who failed to appear for crimes including cruelty to animals, aggravated domestic battery
2022 Kansas Mental Health Summit at the Townsite Tower Ballroom.
Hundreds register for Kansas’ first Mental Health Summit