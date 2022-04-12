Two Ukrainian refugee families are adjusting to the Capital City after being forced to leave their country

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two families from Ukraine are adjusting to life in the Capital City.

Two Ukrainian families say it was a risk to travel away from their homes.

Both say it’s difficult to move forward while leaving their loved ones behind.

The images of Russia’s war on Ukraine remain fresh for Iryna Nosok.

“I already understood that I will not be able to bring my kids back to Ukraine to see all this horrifying picture,” said Iryna Nosok, a Ukrainian refugee. “Already the next day maybe you saw this rocket came just 1km from us to the 25-story building. The bombing was every 15 minutes, it was scary. Shooting very closely, you can hear shooting, shouts, bombing all the time. already kids were not very scared because they got used to it.”

Iryna, her two children, and her mother needed a new home. Iryna’s friend Yana Ross encouraged them to come to the US.

“We decided to try because this was like the only chance without a VISA to make it quickly. Yana organized everything should book tickets. We were thinking that two families together it would be easy,” said Nosok.

Nataliia said finding a home was difficult for her and her three children.

As Yana Ross translated for Nataliia Pakhomova, she explained that “There are so many refugees in Poland now. There’s a crisis in housing. They couldn’t find anything for three days so they had to find a different solution.”

Both families traveled from Poland to a refugee camp in Mexico.

Iyrna and Nataliia say traveling was the easy part.

“But it went smoothly, and they said welcome to USA, that’s it,” Nosok said.

“There was a lot of volunteers at the camp and they also provided everything that was all necessities,” They gave new, pillows new blankets. there was access to hot food every single day because of the volunteers and also access to water, and bathrooms,” Pakhomova explained.

The hardest part was leaving their husbands behind.

“He decided he will defend Ukraine. So the very next day he went to the military and he already was in the Army,” Nosok said.

“First of all, it was hard because she wasn’t used to traveling much and they all were traveling with no man, so it was just four females, it was scary,” said Pakhomova.

Thanks to Topeka’s Ukrainian Refugee Taskforce, both families now have a safe shelter in Topeka.

“We exited the airport and Yana was there in Mexico and waving with our Ukrainian flags. We were full of tears. It was unbelievable she was here, not in America, but she was very here with full support from her side it was fantastic,” Nosok emphasized.

“The whole world is helping Ukraine and she wants to believe that things will get better soon and just thankful for everybody coming around Ukraine,” said Mariia Ratman, Nataliia’s daughter.

Both families were able to enter the United States through humanitarian parole - which allows them to apply for authorization to work.

They may stay in the US for one year.

