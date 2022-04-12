Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, severe weather this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Confidence is still high we’ll have storms tonight, the big question is how widespread the severe weather threat will be and when will the storms develop.

Morning update: Keeping in mind this could change especially with the timing of when storms could develop, storms are expected to develop between 7-9pm. All hazards are possible however hail (up to 2″ in diameter) is the main hazard. Wind gusts 60-70 mph are possible as well as a tornado or two. Confidence is medium to high the severe weather threat will diminish between 11pm-1am Wednesday so this will not be a late night event.

After tonight’s storm chance, there is a low chance for light rain tomorrow morning possibly mixing with wet snowflakes in a few spots with another chance for light rain on Easter Sunday.

Normal High: 66/Normal Low: 43 Today's record is 87° from 1972 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning with patchy drizzle, less than 0.05″ of rain is expected. Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 50 mph. Fire danger threat exists out toward north-central KS.

Tonight: Storms will develop this evening when severe weather is likely. After 2am is when the storms start to lose their intensity and the rain also starts to wind down. Lows in the 40s. Winds S/N 15-25, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Some uncertainty on how warm temperatures will be able to get with most models warming in the mid 50s however some models have low 50s for highs. Regardless much colder than today and winds out of the northwest gusting around 30 mph. A fire danger threat may exist in some areas.

Most spots will get below freezing Wednesday night with mostly sunny skies to end the work week and highs warming back near 60° Thursday with mid to even upper 60s possible on Friday.

Clouds move back in for the weekend with highs more in the low-mid 60s. There does remain differences in the models on temperatures for Sunday through early next week. Right now the 8 day forecast is more toward the cold bias model.

Taking Action:

Patchy drizzle this morning, won’t amount to much. Shouldn’t impact the severe weather threat this evening with afternoon sun. Gusts 40-50 mph out of the south this afternoon, have a firm grip on the steering wheel especially if you’re in a high profile vehicle.

While the severe weather threat will likely develop after 7pm, it isn’t completely ruled out that there won’t be storms developing between 5-7pm so make sure you’re checking the forecast throughout the day and staying weather aware. While all hazards are possible and you should be ready for anything, very large hail will be the primary concern.

Temperatures will be below freezing for most areas Thursday morning.

All hazards are possible however large hail is the primary that. Highest chance for severe weather is 7pm-1am Wednesday. Subject to change so check back through the day for updates. (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

