Topeka roofer to repay $25K following door-to-door sales, failure to register

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka roofer has been ordered to repay $25,000 after he violated the door-to-door sales act and failed to register his company with the Attorney General’s Office.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, April 12, Kevin Wilkinson, a Topeka roofer was ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution for his violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

AG Schmidt noted that Wilkinson, doing business as Topeka Roofing and Gutters LLC, agreed to a consent judgment to repay 12 customers a total of $18,268.29 in restitution.

The company had been temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas in May 2021.

Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Mary Christopher approved the judgment and ordered Wilkinson to pay an additional $6,731.71 in civil penalties and comply with state law in the future.

Schmidt said his office filed a petition with the court in April 2021 which alleged that Wilkinson violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act - specifically provisions of the door-to-door sales act - as well as violating the Kansas Roofing Registration Act by failing to register with the attorney general’s office as required by law.

The AG reminded consumers to ensure their roofing contractors are properly registered before they sign contracts or have work done. He said Kansans can check the consumer protection website HERE to confirm a roofer’s registration is in good standing.

To read a full copy of the judgment, click HERE.

