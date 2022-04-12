Topeka High begins journey to win back-to-back state titles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The journey begins again.

“They’re here to show what they’ve got.” Shane Miles, Topeka High head softball coach, said.

“We have a lot of confidence,” Adisyn Caryl, Topeka High junior infielder, said. “You have to have the confidence to be able to get there.”

This time, the Trojans aren’t catching anyone off guard.

“Last year we were kind of the underdogs. This year? Not so much,” Nija Canady, Topeka High senior pitcher, said. “So, we can’t get arrogant obviously we still have to stay level-headed. I feel like we just have to go on the field and show everybody what we can do.”

The Topeka High softball team took home the program’s first state title a season ago. Coming into this season, the target is on their back.

“I think it just motivates us to work harder honestly,” Caryl said. “Just because we won state, I think more people are like, ‘oh you guys won it, but you lost people so now you’re overrated.’ and I think it’s just those words are just making us practice harder, play the game harder. You know, come back.”

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Miles said. “We know that and I think that ups our play. When we know everybody’s going to give us their best shot, we step it up a notch.”

The added benefit of winning a title is this team knows how to reach the top of the mountain. That means they know what the path back looks like.

“Last year it’s kind of like we were just playing and it’s like, we made it there,” Caryl said. “But, now we know the things it takes.”

“They’ve been there before and they’ve been in big situations, big games.” Miles said.

“We know we can do it now,” Canady said. “So, now it’s just a matter of doing it.”

It’s a long journey. They’re only at the beginning.

“Every time we win it’s kind of like okay, we’re one step closer to it.” Caryl said.

“These girls are hungry to get back to that state title game and to bring another state championship game back.” Miles said.

“Everyone’s looking to repeat this title,” Canady said. “So, everyone’s working as hard as they can.”

