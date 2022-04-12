Topeka group offers group bike ride, encourages safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Community Cycle Project offered a relaxing ride around Topeka and a refresher course in bicycle safety.

The Topeka Community Cycle Project’s latest monthly ride brought together Topekans looking to take advantage of the spring-like weather.

“I came out here to have fun with my friends, its a nice day and we don’t get this really,” said one participant.

The Community Cycle Project’s goal is to help people fall in love with cycling and provide them with a way to do so safely.

“Attempt to wear lights and be visible if possible,” said Andy Fry, a volunteer with the organization. “I guess if they’re looking for lights we have lights available through a grant. Anytime we’re open, we have lights to give away.”

Andy Fry gave the group a refresher course in bicycle safety ahead of their ride.

“Be aware of their surroundings, watch for and listen for vehicles, whether its people in cars or people on the sidewalks,” said Fry. “We should all be looking out for one another, whether we’re on a bike or in a car.”

Fry urges drivers to give cyclists plenty of room when they pass them on the road.

“If you see a bicyclist, be aware of them, know that you’re supposed to give them three feet in passing, its a state law ,“ said Fry.

He says Topeka Community Cycle Project is a good place to start if you’re thinking about getting into cycling.

“I think its an important part of living in Topeka is getting outside your bubble.. and doing it on two wheels is a good way to start.”

The Topeka Community Cycle Project is located at 1534 Southwest Clay Street.

They offer free select safety equipment to any cyclist that visits them.

