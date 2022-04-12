Topeka City Council establishes NOTO Business Improvement District, bans bikes from district sidewalks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s NOTO district will be recognized as a Business Improvement District starting next year.

The City Council approved an ordinance establishing NOTO Arts District advisory board, similar to that in Downtown Topeka. The designation will commence January 1.

The ordinance also imposes fees on businesses within the district to fund maintenance and general improvements. Those go into effect in March of next year.

The council also voted to approve a ban on bikes and other wheeled devices from NOTO sidewalks.

The rule does not prohibit such devices from the neighborhood, and doesn’t apply to wheelchairs or scooters used by disabled residents.

