TCALC show families learning programs on offer during open house

The Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers held an open house Monday night to give interested families a look at what they offer.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers held an open house Monday night to give interested families a look at what they offer.

The program is free for any student within Shawnee Co., and offers half-day courses to provide them experience in a number of career fields ranging from medicine and animal science to public safety and teaching.

“It’s really important for the community to be able to see some of the great things we have going for our students,” Associate Principal Jessica Johnston said. “We take a look at career paths that are really high need and high wage, and different career paths in the Topeka community that we really need some assistance in.”

TCALC will have another open house May 9. You can find more on the program here.

