Shawnee Co. judge dismisses case questioning constitutionality of new Kansas voting laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. District Court judge has dismissed a case that questioned the constitutionality of two bills passed during the 2021 session regarding voting laws.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a district judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenges signature verifications and ballot harvesting restrictions enacted by the state Legislature.

Legislators enacted House Bills 2183 and 2332 during the 2021 session which overrides the vetoes of Governor Laura Kelly. The legislation established new requirements for signature verification on advanced ballots - as well as limits on the collections of advanced ballots.

On Monday, April 11, Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Teresa Watson dismissed the suit brought by the League of Women Voters of Kansas and other parties which challenged the constitutionality of those provisions of the election laws.

“We have successfully defended these important election-integrity provisions in district court,” Schmidt said. “We will continue to provide them a vigorous defense as long as necessary to help ensure that Kansas elections are safe and secure.”

Schmidt noted that a third provision, which concerns the false representation of an election official, was upheld in September 2021 by the district court and that decision is on appeal with the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Schmidt said a fourth provision, which banned any resident from mailing an advanced voting application or causing an application to be mailed, unless the sender is a resident of Kansas or domiciled in Kansas, was struck down in November 2021 by a federal court.

Lastly, the AG said a fifth provision, which prohibits the mailing of any advance mail ballot application that has been personalized with a voter’s information, remains in litigation in federal court.

To read the full text of is League of Women Voters of Kansas, et al. v. Scott Schwab, et al., Case No. 2021-CV-299, in the District Court of Shawnee County, Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.