Rossville names Topeka West’s McDonnell new boys basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville has tabbed a familiar face in Northeast Kansas to lead its boys basketball team.

Topeka West assistant Brandon McDonnell will serve as the new head coach of the Dawgs, filling the position previously held by Eammon Bradley. Rossville finished 3-18 last season.

McDonnell, a 2000 Topeka High graduate and former Baker University basketball player, takes on his first head coaching role after four seasons with the Chargers.

He coached the freshman boys team the past two years, while serving as a JV and varsity assistant on the T-West squad that reached back-to-back 5A state tournaments. Head coach Rick Bloomquist guided the Chargers to a 5A runner-up finish in 2021.

