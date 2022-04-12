Advertisement

Riley Co. crews hope for rain as they continue to fight Baldwin Park Rd. Fire

A fire burns along Baldwin Park Rd. in Riley Co. as crews attempt to extinguish it on April 12, 2022.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
A fire burns along Baldwin Park Rd. in Riley Co. as crews attempt to extinguish it on April 12, 2022.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County crews are hoping for rain as they continue to fight the Baldwin Park Rd. Fire on Tuesday.

Riley Co. Fire District 1 updated the community via social media around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, April 12, about the Baldwin Park Rd. Fire as crews remain on the scene.

RCFD 1 said crews were able to remove a significant amount of debris, including eastern red cedars, dead debris from the 2019 flood, and dry grasses - which would have fueled the fire - on Monday evening through prescribed burnouts and backfires.

The utilization of these methods allowed RCFD 1 to get rid of the fuel in a controlled manner instead of risking larger fires under the high winds expected today.

The Department reported there have been no injuries so far and no property has been lost.

Crews said they will remain on high alert and ready for all types of weather as they hope for rain to help them extinguish the fire. They sent a special thanks to the Manhattan Fire Department, Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services and the Tuttle Creek Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their help.

Currently, the Department noted that the cause of the Baldwin Park Rd. Fire remains unknown. It said no burning is allowed in the county as fire danger remains high.

The fire broke out on Monday night, hours after the Carlson Rd. Fire had been completely put out and the county’s local disaster declaration had been lifted - which put a new one in effect.

