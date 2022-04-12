Advertisement

Rear-end collision slows traffic Tuesday morning in west-central Topeka

A rear-end collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Tuesday morning on S.W....
A rear-end collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Tuesday morning on S.W. 21st Street, just west of Washburn Avenue in west-central Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Tuesday morning on a rain-slickened street in west-central Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday on S.W. 21st Street, just west of S.W. Washburn Avenue.

Topek police said at the scene that a dark-gray Toyota Corolla that was eastbound on S.W. 21st rear-ended a white Ford 500 car that also was headed east on S.W. 21st.

Police said the collision occurred after a truck that had been between the Ford and Corolla in the left-through lane of S.W. 21st and was stopped in traffic moved to the right lane.

The Corolla, which also was in the left through-lane, then proceeded to move east on S.W. 21st, police said, but the driver apparently didn’t see the white Ford that had been in front of the truck that changed lanes and that was stopped in traffic.

Police said the Corolla’s front end collided with the rear of the Ford as streets were slick at the time because light rain had been falling in Topeka.

Neither car appeared to have significant damage and both were driven away from the scene.

The left through-lane of eastbound S.W. 21st immediately west of Washburn Avenue was closed for about a half-hour as crews responded to the scene.

No one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

In addition to the Topeka Police Department, the Washburn University Police Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby
FILE
Governor signs bill to ban sanctuary cities in Kansas
One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a rear-end crash early Sunday...
One killed, three seriously injured Sunday in Johnson County crash
Ukrainian refugee families come to the capital city with a warm welcome
Ukrainian refugees receive warm welcome to Topeka

Latest News

A fire burns along Baldwin Park Rd. in Riley Co. as crews attempt to extinguish it on April 12,...
Riley Co. crews hope for rain as they continue to fight Baldwin Park Rd. Fire
Undefeated Washburn Rural Takes on Jaguars in 6A Girls Soccer
Undefeated Washburn Rural Takes on Jaguars in 6A Girls Soccer
One Topeka HS student has a chance to get started on his career path early
One Topeka HS student has a chance to get started on his career path early
A 45-year-old Atchison man was arrested in connection with multiple offenses including driving...
Atchison man arrested after woman injured in weekend UTV crash