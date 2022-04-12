Rear-end collision slows traffic Tuesday morning in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Tuesday morning on a rain-slickened street in west-central Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday on S.W. 21st Street, just west of S.W. Washburn Avenue.

Topek police said at the scene that a dark-gray Toyota Corolla that was eastbound on S.W. 21st rear-ended a white Ford 500 car that also was headed east on S.W. 21st.

Police said the collision occurred after a truck that had been between the Ford and Corolla in the left-through lane of S.W. 21st and was stopped in traffic moved to the right lane.

The Corolla, which also was in the left through-lane, then proceeded to move east on S.W. 21st, police said, but the driver apparently didn’t see the white Ford that had been in front of the truck that changed lanes and that was stopped in traffic.

Police said the Corolla’s front end collided with the rear of the Ford as streets were slick at the time because light rain had been falling in Topeka.

Neither car appeared to have significant damage and both were driven away from the scene.

The left through-lane of eastbound S.W. 21st immediately west of Washburn Avenue was closed for about a half-hour as crews responded to the scene.

No one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

In addition to the Topeka Police Department, the Washburn University Police Department also responded to the scene.

