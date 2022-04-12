Real estate platform study finds Topeka is a top 5 city for remote workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study looking at home values, rental costs, web connectivity, and more found Topeka is one of the best locations in the country for remote workers.

According to their findings, Topeka is the 4th best city for remote workers in the United States and the number one overall in the midwest. Topeka ranked 2nd best for medium cities (population of more than 100,000 and less than 250,000). Wichita ranked 30th overall and 6th best for large cities (population of more than 250,000).

“Ownerly is pleased to recognize Topeka, Kansas, as a top ‘Zoom Town’ city for 2022,” said Consumer Advocate for Ownerly.com Kerry Sherin. “Our team is impressed with the value and quality of life Topeka provides remote workers.”

Ownerly.com’s study methodology shows they examined 1,488 metropolitans, micropolitan statistical areas (MSA), and cities as identified by the U.S. Census Bureau. After vetting missing data and incorporating averages from MSAs and states where applicable, the final list of places and MSAs was limited to 445 cities.

They ranked metrics based on a weighted average of home values, rental costs, web connectivity, safety, park access, availability of coworking spaces, city, and state-level athletic health levels and gym options, affordability of goods and services and utilities, as well as affordability and availability of childcare services and restaurants.

“We are pleased to see Ownerly recognize something that many of our remote workers, who relocated to Topeka during the pandemic, have already discovered — that Topeka is a fantastic remote-work community,” said Trina Goss, director of business and talent initiatives for GO Topeka. “Our community provides the best in online access, affordability, and the opportunity to grow personally and professionally. When you can work anywhere, why wouldn’t you choose Topeka!”

“As startups and entrepreneurs consider our city for growth, the ability to work remotely is crucial,” said Stephanie Moran, GO Topeka’s SVP of Innovation. “Our future innovation campus will be built with this in mind, as coworking and collaborative spaces are key to providing the tools and resources the next generation of entrepreneurs need to succeed. As we work with startups looking to relocate, Ownerly.com’s recognition is an exciting data point that will give them confidence Topeka has what they need to thrive.”

The study gave Topeka a 71/100 score. They write Topeka offers affordable housing and good access to public Wi-Fi that gives remote workers more chances to split the day outside.

“More than 70% of residents have access to a park within a 10-minute walk from home compared to 60% of the Midwest cities in our study. Among the top 10 Zoom Towns on our list, buying a home here is the most affordable, with the average price of goods and services among the lowest, too.”

Of the top 25 cities, 11 are located in the midwest and nine in the northeast. Small and midsize cities with populations under 250,000 accounted for 20 of the top 25 cities for remote work.

